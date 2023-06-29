Bro Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's vintage screen presence, chemistry with Sai Dharam Tej is whistle worthy

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the uncle and nephew, have teamed up for an exciting film titled Bro. It is one of the highly anticipated and awaited films releasing next month. After teasing fans with several interesting posters, the teaser has been released and promises a feast to mega fans.

The teaser gives a super introduction to Pawan Kalyan, who is seen in his vintage style. The Powerstar is playing the role of God in the film and his screen presence and swag is unmissable. His chemistry and comedy timing with real-life nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej is total whistle worthy. The Republic actor will be seen as Mark aka Markandeyulu The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the movie but promises an entertaining ride.

Watch Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro Teaser below

Yesterday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej and it went viral. The posters raised expectations of the film as it featured the Powerstar in a vintage appearance. He was dressed in lungis, which looks quite similar to his blockbuster movie Johnny. Ever since yesterday, the makers have been releasing back-to-back posters of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam. generated additional anticipation among the audience.

About Bro

The Telugu remake is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death.

Bro features Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier as female leads. Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju are playing supporting roles. Trivikram Srinivas is providing the screenplay and dialogues while S Thaman is the music composer. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. Cinematography is handled by Sujith Vasudev and editing by Naveen Nooli. Bro is scheduled to release on July 28th, 2023.

