BRO Twitter Review: What does the audience think about Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer? Find out

Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, for BRO. Both the actors' fans are super excited to see how well the film will perform at the box office. As the film has finally been released today, Twitter has been filled with reviews and responses to this much-hyped venture.

The film has been directed by Samuthirakani and consists of an ensemble cast including the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju. For the uninitiated, BRO is the Telugu remake of the director’s own Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham. The original was released two years ago, in 2021, and received positive reviews. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will be playing roles that were originally played by Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah respectively.

Here’s what netizens have to say about Samuthirakani’s BRO starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej

Samuthirakani’s BRO will satisfy Pawan Kalyan’s die-hard fans

From the reviews on Twitter, it is very clear that BRO is a film made for fans. If you are a fan of Pawan Kalyan’s charm, then this is certainly the film for you. Many have termed it a family entertainer that sticks to the usual mass film template. The actor's fans have taken to social media and shared that the film will turn out to be a sentimental ride for Pawan Kalyan fans.

It certainly seems that the film has managed to satisfy the fans big time. Fans have commented that there is everything in this film that one would expect in a mass entertainer with a huge star. One user took to Twitter and wrote that fans should not fall for the fake reviews that refer to the film as bad. The user wrote, "Don’t trust fake reviews #BroTheAvatar, the first 20 mins was okay where you don’t see power but loved the rest movie with amazing PSPK screen presence and a very great message. Wonderful movie!! Rating 3.5/ 5"

But the responses from the general audience have been mixed, with many saying that BRO lacks emotional depth. Only time will tell how well the film fares at the box office.

