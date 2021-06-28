Brochevarevarura clocks 2 years: Nivetha Thomas reminisces memories,and shares VIDEO

Nivetha Thomas took to social media and shared unseen video from Brochevarevarura to reminisce memories of the comedy entertainer on the completion of 2 years

Nivetha Thomas is currently one of the most stable and bankable actresses in the South film industry. The actress made her debut in Telugu with Gentleman and went to act in commendable films like Ninu Kori, Darbar, V and others. One such film is Brochevarevarura, although being a small budget film, the comedy entertainer became a superhit in 2019. Today, the special movie for the Telugu audience, Brochevarevarura, completed 2 years of its official release.

The lead actress of Brochevarevarura, Nivetha Thomas, went down the memory lane and reminisced the happy memories of the film. Today, the film completed 2 years so Nivetha took to Twitter and shared an unseen video of herself. Along with the picture, the actress also penned a heartwarming note, which says, “2 beautiful years for Brochevarevarura!A film I get to proudly call mine. The team, my family. Memories, never ending.. #2yearsforbrochevarevarura Heart suit @vishnuviv @sreevishnu29 @preyadarshe @weirddivide@actorsatyadev@nivethapethuraj

@oddphysce @hasithgoli”

Brocheverevarura was directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Vijay Kumar Manyam under the banner of Manyam Productions. The film was released worldwide on 28 June 2019 and received positive reviews from critics. Brocheverevarura tells a story of three students, who fail their exams, waste their time and befriend a woman friend in their college. They devise a plan to help her but it leads to various problems.

Also Read; WATCH: Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith gears up to unfold a murder mystery in new promo of Cold Case

On the work front, Nivetha is currently working on another project along with Regina Cassandra, which is the official Telugu remake of the South Korean action comedy movie Midnight Runners. This movie is directed by Sudheer Varma who is known for his movies Swamy Ra Ra (2013) and Ranarangam (2019.)

Credits :Nivetha Thomas Twitter

Share your comment ×