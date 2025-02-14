Bromance Twitter Review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas starrer comedy worth a watch? Read 11 tweets to find out

The Malayalam comedy flick Bromance has finally hit the big screen today, February 14. The movie stars Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Mahima Nambiar, and others in key roles. The film had already been anticipated to receive a positive response from audiences, thanks to its intriguing teasers, trailer, and other glimpses.

Now, within hours of its theatrical release, social media is filled with tons of reviews from fans who have watched the FDFS (First Day, First Show) of Bromance in theaters. It is safe to say that the reception from audiences has been considerably positive so far.

The movie has garnered praise for its screenplay and the perfect delivery of comedy, making it an absolutely entertaining watch. It has emerged as a commercial film with the ability to please the masses.

Some fans have highlighted that the film is youth-centric, which enhances the viewing experience for a large section of the audience. While there have been some complaints about the overpowering music in certain instances, this seems to be balanced by strong individual performances.

Additionally, many fans feel that the first half of the movie is more engaging than the second half, although the climax remains pivotal and interesting.

However, some viewers find the plot somewhat predictable and overused.

Check out the reviews here:

Coming to other details of the movie, it is written and directed by Arun D Jose. Produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions, the Malayalam movie has a total runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

In brief, the plot revolves around the protagonist, Brinto, who teams up with his brother’s friends to find him, leading to unforeseen and unexpected twists, discoveries, and candid moments.