Bro Trailer: Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej starrer is race against time; Perfect thrilling and comedy elements

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's highly anticipated Telugu movie Bro. The makers of the film took to social media and launched the trailer and it has taken the internet by fire. Mega fans are beyond thrilled to watch the uncle and nephew duo together. Their chemistry and comedy timing worked perfectly well and is a highlight.

The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham. he story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are reprising the roles played by Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah in the original. However, the Telugu version has adapted a bit, while Thambi Ramaiah played a character on the verge of retirement in Vinodaya Sitham, Sai Dharam Tej is seen playing a much younger character, who is always worried about time.

The two minutes trailer begins with Sai Dharam Tej aka Markandeya playing the role of a corporate employee, who is always worried about it. He wants to finish everything fast saying 'there's no time'. However, his life turns upside after he meets with an accident and is introduced by Pawan Kalyan, who enters as the personification of time. The chemistry and comedy between Pawan and Dharam Tej worked brilliantly well. It is such an eye-catching screen presence.

And how is a film complete with an intense climax right? The trailer has some edge-of-the-seat thrilling elements wondering what has happened with Mark. We also see Rohini Molleti play the role of Mark's mother, while Priya Prakash Warrier and Ketika Sharma essay the roles of Mark's sister and girlfriend respectively. Brahmanandam is also seen in the trailer, playing the role of a pujari. Watching him in his iconic comedy role is always a treat to Telugu audiences. Overall, the film is a perfect ride with thrilling and comedy elements. The race against time concept promises to keep the audiences hooked.

Bro is time defying movie with thrilling and comedy elements and promises a perfect entertainer

Bro trailer stand-ups to the expectations

The trailer Of Bro has captivating content and has impressed the audience. Pawan Kalyan's screen presence and swag with his vintage comedy timing make him a perfect fit for the role of Time God, elevating his charm to an unmatchable level. The Powerstar's comedy timing makes us relive his 90s characters. Sai Dharam Tej impresses with his endearing performance and balances well opposite Pawan with his chemistry. And not to miss Thaman's background music that adds an extra layer.

Trivikram Srinivas has provided the screenplay and dialogues for the film. Cinematography is by Sujith Vassudev, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by AS Prakash. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. Trivikram has written the screenplay and the dialogues and music is scored by S Thaman. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

