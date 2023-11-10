Brush Vesko lyrical OUT: Makers drop new single from Nithiin, Sreeleela’s Extra-Ordinary Man

Published on Nov 10, 2023
Telugu star Nithiin is gearing up for his next release with the film Extra-Ordinary Man which is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi who previously made Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India with Allu Arjun in the leading role.

Now, the makers have dropped the second single from the movie today featuring Nithiin in the lyrical video of the song. The new single sung by Sanjtih Hegde is composed by Harris Jayraj and penned by ‘Saraswatiputra’ Ramajogayya Sastry.

Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music India)

