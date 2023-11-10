Brush Vesko lyrical OUT: Makers drop new single from Nithiin, Sreeleela’s Extra-Ordinary Man
The makers of Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer comedy film Extra-Ordinary Man have dropped their second single today. Check it out!
Key Highlight
Telugu star Nithiin is gearing up for his next release with the film Extra-Ordinary Man which is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi who previously made Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India with Allu Arjun in the leading role.
Now, the makers have dropped the second single from the movie today featuring Nithiin in the lyrical video of the song. The new single sung by Sanjtih Hegde is composed by Harris Jayraj and penned by ‘Saraswatiputra’ Ramajogayya Sastry.
Check out the lyrical video of Brush Vesko from Extra-Ordinary Man
About The Author
Read more
Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian...
Advertisement
Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music India)
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!