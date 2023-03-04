BTS' Jungkook grooves to RRR's Naatu Naatu song and sends the internet into a meltdown; VIDEO

SS Rajamouli's RRR is reaching places. The craze for the film has passed every corner and the latest to join is BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook. The K-pop singer sent the internet into a meltdown as he grooved to Oscar nominee Naatu Naatu's song in his recent live session on social media.

On Thursday night, The singer hosted his Weverse Live session on Instagram and streamed Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song Naatu Naatu. He was seen lip-syncing the popular song and also trying to do the viral hook step. The video went viral in seconds. While vibing to the song, he also said, “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" The entire K-pop Army went berserk with Jungkook's reaction to the song.

Meanwhile, the RRR team also reacted to Jungkook vibing to Naatu Naatu song and sent love to him and South Korea. They took to Twitter and shared the viral video of the K-pop star and wrote, "JUNGKOOK….It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie."

Watch Jungkook's viral video of grooving to RRR's Naatu Naatu song here:

About Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu has become the most sensational global song from RRR. From Indians, and Asians to West, the blockbuster song left everyone grooving to the beats and the viral hook step. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for Oscars 2023 under Best Song Category. The song will also be performed live on the stage of the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12th. The Grand Awards will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the entire team of RRR is expected to attend.

Naatu Naatu has previously also won Best International Song at Golden Globes 2023. It also bagged Best Original Song at the 28th Critics Choice Awards and Hollywood Critics Association.



