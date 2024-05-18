BTS PHOTO: Thalapathy Vijay goes through transformation for GOAT film’s VFX; director shares pic

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming Tamil movie, The Greatest Of All Time, has been making headlines for quite some time owing to several news reports regarding the project's development.

Whether it's about the Leo actor flying off to the USA to resume shooting or the beginning of GOAT's post-production work, fans have been eyeing each and every update about the highly anticipated action-drama.

On this note, director Venkat Prabhu announced the completion of a major production milestone on his social media today (May 18). This big update has certainly increased the excitement around the film's release 10-fold.

Director Venkat Prabhu shares Thalapathy Vijay's VFX transformation for GOAT

The captain of the ship, Venkat Prabhu, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the completion of the VFX work in the film. Sharing the behind-the-scenes picture from the set, he wrote,'' Successfully completed the VFX work with @actorvijay na at @lolavfx. can’t wait for the output!!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime #TheGOAT #aVPhero''.

In the picture, we can see Thalapathy Vijay sitting in front of multiple cameras and being simultaneously captured from different angles. Yet, what is truly intriguing is the evident look transformation of the Bigil actor. Efforts have been made to make him look much older than his age.

In the film The Greatest Of All Time, Vijay plays dual roles, and this look might be where he plays an older guy with grey hair and a beard.

The announcement by the Biriyani director also reveals that the VFX work of the upcoming film is done at the globally recognized studio in Los Angeles, which is also contributing to Shankar’s upcoming movie with Kamal Haasan.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Apart from superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Raghava Lawrence, Prasanth, Jayram, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The plot of GOAT is inspired by the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens of people. GOAT delves into the aftermath and pursuit of those responsible.

The film will be dubbed in three languages namely Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, apart from Tamil. The Greatest Of All Time, slated for its worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2024, is anticipated to be a blockbuster hit.

