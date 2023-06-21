BTS Video: A peek into the world of Rajinikanth’s Jailer on Nelson’s birthday

There has been a lot of anticipation for Rajinikanth’s next release, Jailer, directed by Nelson. The eagerness and excitement of fans to see their favorite superstar on screen have led to them waiting patiently and rejoicing in each and every update related about the film.

Today, on the occasion of the film’s director Nelson’s birthday, a sneak peek into the making of Jailer was released. The footage has already gained an overwhelming response from fans who were waiting for an update.

Jailer Making glimpses OUT

The BTS video was shared on the official Twitter account of Sun Pictures, the production company bankrolling the film. They tweeted, "Wishing the unconventional director whose filmmaking continues to mesmerize & captivate audiences, @Nelsondilpkumar very Happy Birthday! #HBDNelsonDilipkumar #HappyBirthdayNelsonDilipkumar"

Along with this tweet was a video compilation of scenes from all of Nelson’s films—Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast. But, at the end of the trailer, a special and unexpected surprise awaited: BTS glimpses of Jailer. Even though there was very little footage of the making and absolutely nothing about the film, this was more than enough for fans to celebrate.

Check out the tweet here:

Jailer anticipation hits the roof

Along with Rajinikanth, Jailer has a talented ensemble cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah, and Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The musician has provided music for all of Nelson’s films, and this one too will hopefully have chartbuster songs just like all the previous collaborations.

