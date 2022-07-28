BTS VIDEO: Allu Arjun collaborates with Harish Shankar for an AD shoot; Gets into his vanity for a change

As we informed earlier, Allu Arjun has joined forces with the director Harish Shankar for an advertisement. Now, a few pictures from the sets of the ad shoot have made it to social media. While the Pushpa star looks stylish as ever in a grey shirt and cargo pants, the filmmaker accompanies him in a green t-shirt and cargo pants. DOP Sudeep Chatterjee is also on board for the project. A BTS video from the shoot also also surfaced on the internet. In the clip, AA can be seen getting into his vanity for a change.

Not too long ago, Harish Shankar took to Instagram and announced his collaboration with the Icon Star. He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "It’s always a fun ride with our own ICON STAAR @alluarjunonline ..joining hands for an ad shoot !!!! This is exciting !!!" The actor and director combo had previously joined hands for the 2017 laughter ride, Duvvada Jagannadham, which is also called DJ. Beast star Pooja Hegde was paired opposite AA in the action comedy.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon resume work on the sequel of his blockbuster period action drama, Pushpa: The Rise . The latest reports suggest that the highly-awaited drama will most likely go on the floors by August this year. Our sources revealed, "The movie is now scheduled to go on floors by August with a prolonged schedule spanning for over 6 months. Multiple action scenes will be shot, and the ones designed so far are said to be among the costliest ever for Indian cinema. This would be followed by a long leg of post-production, as the team is now looking to release in the 2nd half of 2023. They are also in talks with several studios and distributors for the release of the film in Hindi. Record prices are up for acquiring the film, but there is a high possibility of Mythri taking the Bahubali and KGF route by getting a distributor on-board commission basis."

