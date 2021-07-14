BTS VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni singing, dancing and prepping up for The Family Man 2 is all things fun

Like us, Samantha Akkineni is equally not over about her Hindi web debut and has treated us with a fun BTS video from the sets of The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni made her Hindi debut with the web series The Family Man 2 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. Sam left the audience stunned with her intense and phenomenal performance in the role of Raji. She made our jaws drop with her spell bounding performance and one cannot stop talking about it even months after the release. Samantha Akkineni is equally not over about her Hindi web debut and has treated us with a fun BTS video.

Samantha Akkineni shared a fun throwback BTS video of herself dancing, singing and prepping up for her role in The Family Man 2. Captioning it, she wrote, "In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk..For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role... Isssa method yo.. Yes.. yessssss the voice .. this one is for all the bad singers … we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!!."

As earlier we revealed, to understand her character of Raji better, Samantha did intense research. She had even locked herself in a room for three days and watched multiple documentaries to get under the skin of her role. Interesting, isn't it?

Meanwhile, Sam is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled, Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty.

