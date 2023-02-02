BTS Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to sweep everyone off their feet as she shoots for Dabboo Ratnani

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of South Indian cinema has garnered a strong fan base across the world, thanks to her notable onscreen performances. However, she has been receiving immense love from the audiences also for her charming off-screen presence and her personal journey that has inspired millions. After a long break following the Myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the game with some highly promising projects in her kitty. However, the actress is now winning the internet with the BTS video of her latest photoshoot. Samantha shoots for Dabboo Ratnani

Dabboo Ratnani, the celebrated fashion photographer recently took to his official social media handles and shared a lovely BTS video of his latest shoot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Kushi actress looks ethereal in a bright yellow flowy gown in the dreamy video, which is played in the backdrop of the popular Bollywood song 'Mujhko hui na Khabar' from Dil To Pagal Hai. Samantha, who is ready to sweep everyone off their feet with her new photoshoot, is seen jumping high on a trampoline, as Dabboo Ratnani gave her instructions. She completer her look with her signature layered hairdo, dewy make-up, and minimal accessories. Watch the BTS video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani, below:

Samantha reveals the third single of Shaakuntalam Meanwhile, Samantha revealed the much-awaited third single from her ambitious film Shaakuntalam on Wednesday. The 'Yelelo yelelo' song, which is composed by Mani Sharma and sung by Anurag Kulkarni depicts the pregnant Shakuntala's journey to meet her estranged husband Dushyanta. The song is penned by Chaitanya Prasad. Samantha is playing Shakuntala in the film, which features Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. Shaakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar. Watch the 'Yelelo yeleo' song from Shaakuntalam, below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front The gorgeous actress has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline including the epic drama Shaakuntalam, and the romantic comedy Kushi, in Telugu. The much-awaited project is set to hit the theatres very soon. The shooting of Kushi, which marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first onscreen collaboration with the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is expected to get resumed very soon. Meanwhile, the actress is also making a comeback to Bollywood with the Indian adaptation of Citadel helmed by Raj and DK. The web series, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Varun Dhawan will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

