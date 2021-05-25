BTS VIDEO: When Rashmika Mandanna messed up Vijay Deverakonda's hairstyle and it is all things cute

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna who have shared screen space in Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade are among the top South stars and share a great friendship.

During the promotions of Dear Comrade in Chennai in 2019, Rashmika Mandanna seemed to be in a fun mood. The actress decided to mess up with Vijay Deverakonda's hairstyle while he was getting ready for the interview. It is one of the cutest throwback videos of them together and is setting major friendship goals. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna who have shared screen space in Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade are among the top South stars and share a great friendship.

In fact, their growing friendship grabbed everyone's attention and left many wonder if they are in a relationship. Rumours continued saying that they are more than just friends. However, the duo always rubbished the news. Meanwhile, check out their throwback video below and clearly, Rashmika Mandanna is every best friend ever.

WATCH HERE:

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the upcoming film titled, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release in 5 languages.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has two big Bollywood projects- Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu co-starring .

She will also be seen in her first Pan-India project Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun in the male lead. The film is directed by Sukumar and will release in 2 parts.

