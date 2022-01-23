BTS X Oo Antava: Members groove to Samantha's fiery song in THIS killer fan edit; Don't miss it

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa has reached places and there is no stopping. The latest video, edited by a fan sees BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dancing to the popular dance number from the blockbuster film, Pushpa.

One can see in the video, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dancing with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava playing in the background. For the unversed, the video is originally from BTS's popular song Boys With Luv's rehearsal video. This fan edit looks killer and perfectly synced.

A Twitter user also shared a video of his mom watching the BTS army dancing to Oo Antava. "Not my mom reading the "bts did oo antava mama dance" thing and showing it to me all excited...I told her it's fake and she said "no wayyy"," the tweet read.

The video has the text, "The T in BTS stands for Tollywood." This crossover looks killer! Don't believe it? Check it out below:

This was Samantha's first dance number and it has created waves not just in India but also abroad. Her dance moves and the bold avatar has caught everyone's attention.