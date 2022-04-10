Bulbul Tarang song: Ravi Teja lets out his innocent romantic side in the first track from Ramarao On Duty

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer action thriller Ramarao On Duty has created a massive buzz among movie buffs. Building on the craze, the makers have unveiled the maiden track from the suspense drama. The song named, Bulbul Tarang shows the romantic side of Ravi Teja’s character B. Ramarao. His demeanor has a childlike quality in the song. Both the leads, including Rajisha are extremely charming in this latest single.

Their electrifying chemistry makes this number even more captivating. Bulbul Tarang has been composed by Sam CS. Sid Sriram has given his soothing voice to the lyrics penned by Rakendu Mouli. This harmonious track has kickstarted the film’s music promotions.

Helmed by first-time director Sarath Mandava and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, Ramarao On Duty is equipped with action along with other elements.

Based on real incidents, the flick has Divyasha Kaushik as the heroine, with Venu Thottempudi making his comeback with an important role. The project will also feature Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani among other in crucial roles.

The cinematography of the action drama has been done by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL is responsible for editing. Ramarao On Duty is slated for grand worldwide release on 17 June this year.

The Mass Maharaja also has Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura, Trinathrao Nakkina’s Damaka, and Vamsi Krishna’s Tiger Nageswara Rao in his kitty.

