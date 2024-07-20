Bunny Vasu addresses alleged rift between Konidela and Allu Arjun families during the promotions of Aay

Bunny Vasu, the co-producer at GA2, has opened up about the rumors of the alleged rift between Allu Arjun and the Konidela family. Despite several speculations regarding their tension, Bunny Vasu, during the promotion of Aay, has clarified that there is no big rift between the two powerful forces in Tollywood.

Bunny Vasu is a close friend of Allu Arjun. He is of the view that any minor problems between Allu Arjun and the Konidela family could be easily sorted out.

He pointed out the unity in the Chiranjeevi family and said that the megastar himself is instrumental in keeping the family bound together. He mentioned that for every Sankranthi, Chiranjeevi initiates getting the whole family together in Bangalore to celebrate together.

Bunny Vasu opined that the apparent clash between Allu Arjun and the Konidela family is nothing but minor disagreements, which are there in every family. He also said that if there were any differences, Chiranjeevi himself would set them right in one shot.

What is the potential reason for the rift between Allu Arjun and the Konidela family?

The alleged reason behind this tension revolves around Allu Arjun, who campaigned for his friend from the YSR Congress Party in Nandyal but didn't seem to bat for his uncle Pawan Kalyan who contested in Pithapuram. The rumors strengthened when it was noted that when the entire Konidela family celebrated the victory of Pawan Kalyan, the Allu family didn't.

Adding fuel to this speculation was Sai Dharam Tej, the cousin of Allu Arjun, unfollowing Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, on Instagram. This act further supported the inference that there were underlying tensions within the family.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming movies

Allu Arjun’s next release is highly-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 Sukumar-directed Pushpa. Once again, Allu Arjun is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, with Fahadh Faasil playing the role of the antagonist. Though the filmmakers announced August 15 as the release date earlier, they have pushed it forward as the shoot is still underway.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun is going to feature in a movie directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. However, the film will only start after the filmmaker completes his film with Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park, which is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal.

