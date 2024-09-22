'But I heard there were some issues': Rajinikanth addresses concerns over fake passes for Vettaiyan audio launch event in Chennai

Rajinikanth and the team of Vettaiyan had a fantastic time at the audio launch event in Chennai on September 20. Although the event was a hit, there were some complications with the passes. It has been reported that a few individuals managed to get into the audio launch with counterfeit passes. Rajinikanth spoke about this matter in an interview with Sun News.

Amid the uproar among fans, Rajinikanth shared that he has heard about the issue and hopes that the organizers will handle it professionally. He said, "I am happy that the audio launch went well, but I heard there were some issues with respect to the event passes. I hope the administration sets things straight and ensures it doesn’t happen in future events."

During the interview, Rajinikanth also opened up about his film Vettaiyan and the success of the song Manasilaayo. He lauded Anirudh Ravichander for his music and claimed that the song was a hit because of his efforts. Thalaivar also praised choreographer Dinesh Master for creating catchy steps for the song.

Rajinikanth said, "Dinesh Master’s simple yet catchy steps were very important. Also, credit should be given to the lyric writers Super Subu, Vishnu Edavan, singers Deepthi Suresh, Anirudh, and Yugendran." He further leaves it to the audience to be the best judges for Vettaiyan after it releases in theaters on October 10.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and revolves around the life of an IPS officer who can take down criminals with ease. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and several others in prominent roles.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will start prepping for his role in Coolie. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will feature Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Upendra among others in prominent roles.

