Butta Bomma fever: Ekta Kapoor's son dances to Allu Arjun's song; Pooja Hegde sends love to the munchkin

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of her son enjoying Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and and dancing to it. Check it out.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film released in January and it set the box office on fire. One of the popular songs from the film, Butta Bomma has become a huge hit and many popular celebrities are seen grooving to this popular track. Australia cricketer David Warner also took social media by storm as he danced with his wife Candice to this song, which has been sung by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik. Well, the latest addition to the list is Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor.

Ekta took to Instagram and shared a video of her son enjoying his dance to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma. “Fav song of my fav boy!) also #gendaphool ! How music has no language!!!”.. Ekta wrote on Instagram. Pooja Hegde, who played the female lead role in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo could not stop herself from commenting on the video. She commented, "Awweeeelllyy...SO glad he’s enjoying the song...his joy is bringing me so much joy. Much love to the little munchkin." Well, Tollywood biggies like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun among others have an unbeatable connection with their fans.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi. As earlier we reported, Kartik Aryan has been narrated the full Hindi version of the script over a video call recently in the presence of Allu Arjun and Radha Krishna.

Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna are now teaming up one more time to produce Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi.

