Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has now received more than 100 million views on YouTube.

In what comes as a piece of exciting news to the fans of Allu Arjun, the song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It goes without saying that the foot tapping number was one of the most loved songs of the year and many celebrities including Kundra have shared their moves for the song on social media. The romantic number has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge making some cool moves.

The film locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru as both the movies hit the big screens during Sankranti. Thaman composed for the film and not just Butta Bomma, all other songs in the movie were huge hits. Initially, when the makers released three songs, they instantly became popular and the songs received more than 200 million views on YouTube in days after their release.

The family entertainer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had music by Thaman and it was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. It is to be noted that fans are still going gaga over the video clip of Allu Arjun’s dialogue ‘gap teesukoledu… vachindi’. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

