Butterfly Teaser: Anupama Parameswaran’s latest mystery flick will send a shiver down your spine

Actress Anupama Parameswaran is headed out for another edge-of-the-seat thriller with Ghanta Satish Babu’s Butterfly. The exciting teaser of the film came out today and sharing it on Instagram, Anupama wrote, “#butterflymovie teaser out now. Don't Believe your (eyes emoji). Don't Believe your (brain emoji). Then...What to Believe. Thrilling #ButterflyTeaser.”

The 40-second clip hints that the film revolves around an intriguing mystery about the missing children of a working woman. This emotional rollercoaster of a day is filled with suspense and drama. How the mother of two handles this chaotic situation makes for an interesting watch. The promising teaser is engaging enough to pull the audience to the theatres.

Check out the teaser below:

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the thriller also stars Nihal Kodhaty and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Butterfly will have cinematography by Sameer Reddy and music by Arviz and Gideon Katta. Dakshin Srinivas has written the dialogues for the project, while editing has been done by Madhu. Sung by KS Chitra, Rahul Sipligunj and even Anupama Parameswaran, the songs from the film are lauded by fans.

Anupama Parameswaran also has Karthikeya 2 with Nikhil Siddhartha in the making. Touted as another thriller, the film has been jointly backed by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Venkatadri Talkies. Swati will be playing the leading lady in the venture along with Rao Ramesh and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the film Karthikeya which released in October 2014.

