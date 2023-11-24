BUZZ: Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar film in final talks; Devi Sri Prasad to join the project

Ajith Kumar who is currently shooting for his next project with Magizh Thirumeni has been in the continuous speculations of teaming up with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran for a project soon. Industry trackers later claimed this as being in talks but yet to be confirmed.

Now, the latest buzz has speculated that Adhik and Ajith Kumar are in the final stages of their talks and will likely team up with the production house Mythri Movie Makers for the film. The buzz also has it that Devi Sri Prasad and Nirav Shah are also being roped in to craft the music and crank the camera for the film.

Ajith Kumar and Adhik Ravichandran movie next?

Adhik Ravichandran has always been vocal about how big of a fan he is of Ajith Kumar. He even recently in his film Mark Antony used the actor’s name for one of the dialogues, praising him for his stardom.

Though anything other than this buzz is unclear, the director has also worked together previously for the H Vinoth film Nerkonda Paarvai where he played one of the main antagonists. Adhik’s approach to direct Ajith Kumar has really excited many of the star’s fans, considering that Adhik might present Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar.

Earlier, there were also rumors that Atlee might team up with Lyca Productions to make a film with Ajith Kumar which was speculated to have music by AR Rahman. Though much more recently Atlee has confirmed he has a massive script ready for the actor, he hasn’t had the chance to narrate it to him.

About Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for his next film Vidaa Muyarchi with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni handling it. The film is said to bring in actors Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Regina Cassandra, and many more in prominent roles. The film produced by Lyca Productions is expected to wrap its long shooting schedule really soon.

Earlier it was confirmed that Ajith’s film with Lyca Productions was to be headlined by Vignesh Shivan, which would have had Nayanthara in the lead role, for the fifth time opposite Ajith. But due to Ajith not being impressed by Vignesh’s script post its development, he opted to do a film with Magizh instead.

