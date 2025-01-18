BUZZ: After success of Madha Gaja Raja, makers planning to re-release Vishal starrer Ambala directed by Sundar C

Vishal has been buzzing in theaters recently after his movie Madha Gaja Raja became a sensational hit. Now, the makers of the actor's 2015 film Ambala are eyeing a re-release soon.

According to a report by Let’s Cinema, the producers of Ambala are considering releasing the film in theaters once again. Both films star Vishal and are directed by Sundar C.

The 2015 Tamil-language film was an action comedy venture that was received with mixed reviews upon release back in the day. It was later said to be a spoof venture by the director, presenting the story of three brothers who return to their father’s native place to mend his relationship with his three sisters.

The movie was released during Pongal that year and ended up being a hit but gained immense popularity over the years. With Vishal in the lead role, the movie featured actors like Hansika Motwani, Prabhu, Vaibhav, Santhanam, Sathish, Ramya Krishnan, Kiran Rathod, Aishwarya, Maadhavi Latha, Madhuurima, and many more as key characters.

Moving forward, Vishal’s recent venture Madha Gaja Raja has been making quite the run at the box office. The movie, which was delayed for 12 years, has finally released this year. The action comedy venture presents the tale of childhood friends who return to their native country for marriage but find themselves in a conflict.

This leads them to face the challenge at hand, laced with several humorous moments. Aside from Vishal, the film also has actors like Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Vishal recently announced at the Madha Gaja Raja Thanksgiving event of collaborating with director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Though the actor did not divulge more information about the same, it would be their first collab as actor and director.

Furthermore, the actor also has films like Thupparivaalan 2 and another project with Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu in the making.

