BUZZ: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to direct dad Rajinikanth in his 173rd film

Aishwaryaa will be directing Rajinikanth's 173rd film. Refreshing your memory, the Lingaa star previously fronted his younger daughter Soundarya's 2014 drama, Kochadaiyaan. However, this is the first time he will be working under the direction of his elder one.

The Rajinikanth fans are waiting with bated breath to see the superstar spread his magic on the silver screens yet again with Nelson Dilipkumar'directorial Jailer. Now, the reports claim that the Kabali actor has further signed a two-movie deal with the makers of his 2020 movie Darbar. If the reports are to be believed, while the first film will be directed by Don fame filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthy, the second will be helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa.

Up next, Rajinikanth is busy filming for Jailer at the moment. He will essay an elderly character as a jailer in the venture. The shooting of this highly-discussed drama is taking place in Chennai at the moment, and after this, the team is likely to travel to Hyderabad for the next schedule.

The rumors mills are stating that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer. Although nothing has been made official yet, if this turns out to be true, then the film will mark their second collaboration, after the 2010 movie Enthiran. In addition to this, Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan, among others will be seen in supporting roles in the drama.

Production House Sun Pictures is financing the movie, while Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for the film. Additionally, Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the lens for the drama, and R. Nirmal is heading the editing department.

Jailer is likely to reach the cinema halls by the Summer of 2023.

