Buzz: Ajay Devgn to play Lord Shiva in Prabhas and Om Raut's Adipurush?

Reports are doing rounds that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn might play Lord Shiva in Prabhas starrer magnum opus titled, Adipurush.
45793 reads Mumbai Updated: October 11, 2020 09:46 am
Buzz: Ajay Devgn to play Lord Shiva in Prabhas and Om Raut's Adipurush?
Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest upcoming Pan India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Last month, the makers of Adipurush introduced actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen as Lankesh in the film. Directed by  Om Raut, Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Rama. Meanwhile, the buzz is Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play Lord Shiva in Prabhas starrer magnum opus. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Considering Om Raut is the man behind Ajay Devgn's successful film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the filmmaker might know who fits the role best. 

Well, only time will tell who will play the role of Lord Shiva in the film. Meanwhile, as Saif joined the star cast, Prabhas in a statement said: "I am excited about working with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featuring alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me." Adipurush will take us a thousand years back as the audience will witness an epic story. The film is going to be different for quite a few reasons. Also, it is a 3D action drama, a genre Prabhas has never worked on. We wonder who the leading lady might be as Sita opposite Prabhas. Any guesses? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner, Adipurush is expected to hit big screens in 2022. 

Also Read: Prabhas to share screenspace with Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin directorial; Calls it a dream come true 

Earlier, Prabhas spilled the beans regarding his role in the film. The Baahubali actor had said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

Credits :TV9 Telugu

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

yes

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Ajay devgn and Prabhas are the among the purest souls just like Lord Shiva and Lord Rama Who else can portray these characters

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Yayyyy... Sahi hai.. Bohat sahi..

