Buzz: Ajith Kumar and Dhanush were in talks to do a film with Selvaraghavan

Dhanush and Ajith Kumar are two of the most popular actors in the Tamil cinema industry at present. These two actors constantly draw crowds for their movies. Their fans will be interested to know that these two were in talks to do a movie together. Of course, these talks did not materialize into an actual film.

Actor Bharath had reportedly said in an interview that he was set to star in a movie alongside both Ajith Kumar and Dhanush, but the film ended up not getting made. In the interview, the actor apparently shared that his career would have significantly benefited if this film had indeed been made.

Selvaraghavan had plans to bring together his brother Dhanush and Ajith Kumar for a film

The aforesaid project, featuring both Dhanush and Ajith Kumar, was apparently going to be helmed by the former’s brother, Selvaraghavan. It is hard not to imagine how the film would have turned out if it had indeed been made. It hardly ever happens in Tamil cinema that two leading crowd-pullers come together for a film. Dhanush and Ajith coming together would have generated a significant amount of buzz.

Reportedly, Bharath also said in his interview that it would have been a big learning experience for him to work under the direction of Selvaraghavan and act alongside Dhanush and Ajith. It is definitely intriguing to think how well Selvaraghavan would have meshed the stardom and acting skills of Dhanush and Ajith.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan had worked together in several films since the start of their careers. The latter has had a significant impact on the actor that Dhanush has become today. Selvaraghavan himself stated in an interview that he usually engages in talks with many actors before he ultimately decides to make a film.

Not just Ajith Kumar, Selvaraghavan has had talks with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay for movies that did not materialize into actual films. But Selvaraghavan has always maintained that a movie can only be referred to as shelved when the shoot gets halted after the film goes on floors. He also suggested that just because he is not doing a film with an actor, that does not imply that it is due to misunderstandings or problems between them.

