BUZZ: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier come together for a promotional song for Thunivu

As per reports, Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier have shot a promotional song for their upcoming drama Thunivu.
At the moment, Ajith Kumar is working on his much-talked-about film Thunivu. Made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth, the shoot for the movie has been progressing at a brisk pace. As the fans await to witness the drama on the big screens, the latest buzz claims that Ajith Kumar has filmed a promotional song for the film. Titled Kasedhaan Kadavulappa, the single has also been picturized on actress Manju Warrier, the leading lady of the film.
According to the reports, the song has been shot in Chennai and the track is expected to be released soon. Composed by music director Ghibran, Kasedhaan Kadavulappa has been crooned by Hip Hop Thamizha Aadhi. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has also commenced the dubbing for Thunivu. A couple of days back, Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek from the dubbing session. The photo shows Ajith Kumar in front of the mike with headphones.
Apart from Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Thunivu will also star Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in secondary roles, the rest. The film is slated to release by January 2023 during Pongal.
Although Ajith Kumar does not attend any promotional events for his films, reports suggested that he will be participating in the pre-release event for Thunivu. Clearing the air, the actor issued an official statement on Twitter through his long-time associate and manager Suresh Chandra's handle. He wrote, “A good film is a promotion by itself!! – Unconditional love! Ajith.”
AK62
Following Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will headline director Vignesh Shivan's next tentatively titled AK62. As per the latest reports, Trisha is being considered as the female lead for the untitled drama. These two had previously worked together on projects like Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal.
