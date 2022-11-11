BUZZ: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier come together for a promotional song for Thunivu

At the moment, Ajith Kumar is working on his much-talked-about film Thunivu. Made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth, the shoot for the movie has been progressing at a brisk pace. As the fans await to witness the drama on the big screens, the latest buzz claims that Ajith Kumar has filmed a promotional song for the film. Titled Kasedhaan Kadavulappa, the single has also been picturized on actress Manju Warrier, the leading lady of the film.

According to the reports, the song has been shot in Chennai and the track is expected to be released soon. Composed by music director Ghibran, Kasedhaan Kadavulappa has been crooned by Hip Hop Thamizha Aadhi. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has also commenced the dubbing for Thunivu. A couple of days back, Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek from the dubbing session. The photo shows Ajith Kumar in front of the mike with headphones.