BUZZ: Ajith Kumar to likely collaborate with director Karthik Subbaraj for a quick project tentatively titled AK64

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the movie Vidaamuyarchi, which was released on February 6, 2025. As the actor has yet to announce his next venture, director Karthik Subbaraj’s name has been doing rounds.

According to a buzz by SIIMA, Ajith Kumar is expected to do a movie with the Retro director, tentatively titled AK64. However, as of now, the speculations about collaboration are rumors alone, with an official confirmation to be made.

Over the past few weeks, many directors' names have been coming up to collaborate with Ajith for his next venture. Earlier, it was reported that Maharaja director Nithilan Swaminathan might also be collaborating on a movie.

Other than them, names of directors like Prashanth Neel, Vishnuvardhan, and even Venkat Prabhu had been buzzing. However, ongoing speculations claim that Karthik might be joining hands with AK soon, and the next project will be a quick one that begins in October.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar’s latest hit, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller based on the Hollywood movie Breakdown. Trisha plays the female lead in the film.

The movie tells the tale of Arjun and Kayal, a couple heading towards a divorce after it was revealed the latter had cheated on her husband. As the couple travel to her parents’ home, Kayal gets kidnapped by some people.

Now, Arjun must rise against all odds to face the challenge at hand and save his wife, persevering through violence. With Ajith and Trisha in the lead, the movie also features key roles for Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many others.

Furthermore, Ajith will also be once again hitting the theaters this year with his movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is slated to release on April 10, 2025.

On the other hand, director Karthik Subbaraj is set to hit the big screens this year with his movie Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The film, touted to be a romantic actioner, is set to hit the big screens on May 1.