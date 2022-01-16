BUZZ: Alia Bhatt roped in opposite Jr NTR in NTR30; Anirudh Ravichander to compose music

Jr NTR's next movie with director Siva Koratala, tentatively titled NTR 30, has hit the headlines yet again. While RRR's release has been postponed, the buzz is, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Jr NTR in his 30th film. Fans have already taken social media by storm speculating Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR's pairing in Siva Koratala's much-awaited film.

However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. While the pre-production work has kickstarted in full swing, reportedly, Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the film's music. Earlier, there were reports that the producers are eyeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu to act opposite Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are planning to launch the movie soon by organising a formal pooja event in Hyderabad. For the unversed, director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR had worked together for Janatha Garage earlier.

