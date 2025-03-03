BUZZ: Allu Arjun and Atlee's film to go on floors in mid-2025, aiming for a 2026 release? Find out

Allu Arjun has been basking in the glory of Pushpa 2’s success post its theatrical waves and OTT reception. With the buzz on the actor’s next film still under speculation, it seems that the actor will be joining hands with Atlee for his next.

According to a report by 123Telugu, the upcoming film is expected to begin its pre-production work in April 2025 and go on floors in mid-2025. The report also further stated how the movie would likely be released in 2026 as well.

However, as of now, these are just speculations and will only be known for sure once an official confirmation is made by the makers.

Talking about the potential movie, there have also been reports that director Atlee might have quoted a high remuneration for the upcoming project, which is rumored to be on par with salaries raked in by superstars.

Ahead of the Allu Arjun project, Atlee was expected to collaborate on a project with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan next. However, speculations are rife that the collaboration may have been delayed due to budget issues.

Moving ahead, Allu Arjun was last seen in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film, which is the sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, tells the tale of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who manages to become a smuggling syndicate member and then the leader of the syndicate.

As he grows in his syndicate, new and old foes shape up to challenge him with the film exploring how Pushpa manages to overcome anyone in his way. The film is also set to have a 3rd sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

The 2024 blockbuster flick featured Allu Arjun in the title role with an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun is also expected to join hands with directors like Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the coming years.