Buzz: Allu Arjun to groove on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s superhit song in Sukumar directorial Pushpa?

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the main antagonist.

As fans are waiting for the makers of Pushpa to come up with official updates, a new report is now surfacing online, claiming that the Allu Arjun will shake a leg for a superhit song of Megastar Chiranjeevi in the film. Though an official statement has not been made yet by the makers, the report is still making the rounds on social media. The film’s teaser was released on April 8 to mark Allu Arjun’s birthday. Pushpa’s two shooting schedules were wrapped up a couple of months back and the makers announced the same on Twitter.

“Team Pushpa has wrapped up two hectic schedules in Agency areas of Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli during November 2020 and January 2021. We would like to extend our gratitude to the tribal and the administration for their support and cooperation of our shoot without which smooth completion of our shoot wouldn't have been possible. Thank you, Rampachodavaram and Maredumill. We will surely be back again,” they wrote on Twitter.

The makers of Pushpa had recently released the film's first look poster and also announced that it will be released on August 31. However, it is anticipated that the release may be postponed owing to the pandemic. In the poster, Allu Arjun's rugged and messy style established that he will be seen in such a role in the film. Earlier, the makers released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of him when he joined the sets in November last year.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×