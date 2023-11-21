BUZZ: Allu Arjun likely to romance Trisha Krishnan in Trivikram's period film?

Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas are once again collaborating on a film tentatively called AA22 after their previous collaboration, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, back in 2020. Now, the duo is finally returning, with a buzz that actress Trisha Krishnan will play the lead role in the film alongside the Pushpa actor. The actor-director's last film was a great success and was celebrated in theaters as well.

Currently, the rumors are also strife that Allu Arjun and Trivikram's project will be a period movie based on the period during the freedom struggle in India.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas collaboration

The official confirmation of Trivikram Srinivas teaming up with Allu Arjun once again came back in July with an official video announcement by the makers. The film marks the 4th collaboration of the actor with Trivikram in his career.

The actor first collaborated with Trivikram Srinivas in 2012 with the action-comedy film Julayi. The film had Allu Arjun playing the lead role, with Ileana D’Cruz, Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad, and many more playing critical roles in the film. The movie, which was musically composed by Devi Sri Prasad, was received with positive reviews and was a commercial success in theaters.

Their second collaboration was for the film S/O Satyamurthy, an action drama that had Kannada star Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sneha, Nithya Menen, and many more playing supporting roles. The film was met with mixed to positive reviews and was a commercial success in theaters.

Besides these two, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas collaborated for the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action-drama film that had Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma and many more in prominent roles.

Moreover, if the fourth collaboration does confirm to have Trisha Krishnan in the lead role alongside Allu Arjun, this will make the first feature film the actors will do together.

Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun’s work front

Trivikram Srinivas is currently gearing up for his next release called Guntur Kaaram, which is headlined by Mahesh Babu in their third collaboration. The film has Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary playing the lead roles, with music being handled by S Thaman. The film is said to be a masala action flick, which is eyeing to be released next year, coinciding with Sankranti.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film is said to have completed more than half of its shoot and is currently wrapping up the rest as well.

Besides AA22, Allu Arjun is also in talks about collaborating with Jawan director Atlee for a film as well, but it has not been confirmed yet.

