Buzz: Allu Arjun to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Allu Arjun is currently one of the most sought-after actors in India. The actor just won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2021 action flick, Pushpa: The Rise, and is currently prepping for its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is confirmed to hit the theaters on Independence Day, 2024.

In the latest update, the Pushpa actor is all set to have his own wax statue in the famous Madame Tussauds in London, according to Gulte.com. This would make him the third South Indian actor, after Prabhas of Baahubali fame, and Mahesh Babu of Spyder fame to have their own wax statue at the prestigious museum.

The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum already hosts a wide array of Indian celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more.

On the work front

The Bunny actor has a jam-packed schedule with multiple films lined up before him, including the super-hyped Pushpa 2: The Rule. The action-thriller film is helmed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, and Sunil, among others in prominent roles. The film, set to hit the theaters in August of next year, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for a film after he’s done shooting for Pushpa 2. This would mark the fourth collaboration between the duo after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Additionally, the Badrinath actor has also signed a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the person behind the 2017 blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

