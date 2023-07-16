BUZZ: Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha to star in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara

As per the latest reports that are coming out, Jr NTR’s Devara has gotten a new addition to its star cast. Reports have been floating around that this new cast member of Devara will be Allu Arjun’s daughter.

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha might have a cameo in Devara

There are many who would want to see Allu Arjun and Jr NTR together in a movie. The two stars are high on energy and incredible at dancing. Even though both stars are not acting together in a film anytime soon, if reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha, is set to act with Jr NTR in Devara. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

These are the latest reports that are being circulated. As the news involves two of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema with huge stardoms, their fans are beyond excited after getting to hear these reports. Hopefully, it is indeed the case, and Allu Arha is a part of the much-awaited release.

On a side note, Devara would be Allu Arha's second film. She has already made her acting debut this year with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam. She played a role in the Gunasekhar-directed film. During the release of Shaakuntalam, Samantha said that Arha is a superstar and will surely make it big if she continues with her acting career. The actress had also lauded Arha’s command of the Telugu language by saying that she speaks it better than most adults.

Highly anticipated Devara



Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. He last collaborated with Jr NTR in the movie Janatha Garage, which was released in 2016. Now, seven years after its release, the director and actor combo are coming together in this film. Janatha Garage was not only the highest-grossing Telugu film the year it was released but also won multiple National Awards. Saif Ali Khan will also be featured in the film as the main antagonist.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Thalapathy 68 audio rights backed for a groundbreaking deal; highest ever in Tamil cinema history