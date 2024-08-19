BUZZ: Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala planning a destination wedding?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings in a private ceremony attended by close family members on August 8. Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, confirmed the engagement and expressed his happiness for the couple, stating that they chose the date based on its auspiciousness according to astrological consultations.

While details about the wedding remain under wraps, speculation is rife that the couple may opt for a destination wedding. Reports suggest that they might announce the date once the venue is finalized. However, the wedding might reportedly take place in Hyderabad. An official announcement is still awaited.

After Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement, Nagarjuna shared some insights about the couple's upcoming wedding. Speaking to Times Now, the veteran actor expressed his excitement about welcoming Sobhita into their family.

Nagarjuna further clarified that the marriage wouldn't happen immediately. He explained that the engagement was arranged quickly due to the auspicious nature of the date. Since both Chaitanya and Sobhita were certain about their commitment, the families chose to proceed without delay.

He stated, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

Interestingly, Nagarjuna revealed that he had known Sobhita even before Chaitanya did. He recalled noticing her work in Adivi Sesh’s film Goodachari six years ago and being impressed by her talent. Over time, they had several discussions on various topics, including cinema, life, and philosophy, allowing him to see Sobhita as a knowledgeable and insightful person.

The engagement ceremony, held in Hyderabad on August 8, was an intimate event attended by close family members, including Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni, his mother and Nagarjuna’s ex-wife Lakshmi Daggubati, and his stepmother Amala, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Thandel. The movie will also feature actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Details about the release date are still under wraps, but it has been reported that the makers are eyeing a Christmas release.

