Buzz: Balakrishna's NBK108 to launch on December 8; Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal to join cast

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi teamed up together for an upcoming action film, tentatively titled NBK108. The film was announced officially on Balakrishna’s birthday and has created a huge buzz ever since then. However, no update about the film has been announced since a very long. Now, there is a buzz that the film is gearing up for a grand launch with a star-studded cast very soon.

According to reports, NBK108 will be launched with a formal puja ceremony on December 8. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is being considered as the leading lady for the film. It is also believed that Arjun Rampal will be seen in the role of antagonist. Reportedly, Sree Leela has also been roped in for a crucial role in the film. However, nothing is confirmed. The makers have not yet announced the cast and crew of the Balakrishna starrer.