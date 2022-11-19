Buzz: Balakrishna's NBK108 to launch on December 8; Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal to join cast
Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi's NBK108 is gearing up for a grand launch with a star-studded cast very soon. It promises to be the biggest upcoming Telugu movie
Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi teamed up together for an upcoming action film, tentatively titled NBK108. The film was announced officially on Balakrishna’s birthday and has created a huge buzz ever since then. However, no update about the film has been announced since a very long. Now, there is a buzz that the film is gearing up for a grand launch with a star-studded cast very soon.
According to reports, NBK108 will be launched with a formal puja ceremony on December 8. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is being considered as the leading lady for the film. It is also believed that Arjun Rampal will be seen in the role of antagonist. Reportedly, Sree Leela has also been roped in for a crucial role in the film. However, nothing is confirmed. The makers have not yet announced the cast and crew of the Balakrishna starrer.
Well, if these reports are true, Balakrishna's NBK108 will be the biggest upcoming Telugu movie. It promises a visual treat to Nandamuri fans.
About Balakrishna's NBK108
The film will be produced on a lavish budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. An ensemble star cast will play crucial roles, while #NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. Star composer S Thaman has come on board to score music for the film. The collision of three forces- Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi and S Thaman is definitely set to create history and fans are super excited. More details will be announced soon.
Upcoming project
Balakrishna's other venture with Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled NBK107 has also created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in NBK107 which will be high on action. Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role.