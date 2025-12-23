BUZZ: Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal likely to share screen space for first time in Bobby Kolli’s Mega158

Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli are all set to reunite for their second collaboration, tentatively titled Mega158. Now, it appears that Mohanlal might play a pivotal role in the film, marking the superstars’ first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Mega158: Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal likely to collaborate for the first time

According to online buzz, Mohanlal is set to play an important role in Chiranjeevi’s next movie. The film is said to be a gangster action flick with an intense emotional backdrop.

While more details about the film have not been revealed, this would mark the first time Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal appear together on screen. Moreover, reports suggest that a young and upcoming actress is being considered to play the Megastar’s daughter in the film. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Tentatively titled Mega158, the project marks director Bobby Kolli’s second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after the 2023 film Waltair Veerayya. Additionally, buzz suggests that the makers are likely to rope in a new music director who has not previously worked with Kolli.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is touted to be an action-comedy entertainer with Nayanthara as the female lead. The film has been officially announced for a January 12, 2026, release, coinciding with Sankranti.

Moreover, the actor has also wrapped up work on his fantasy actioner Viswambhara, which is expected to hit the big screens in 2026. However, the official release date has not yet been announced.

Looking ahead, the Megastar also has a project lined up with The Paradise director Srikanth Odela.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba. Moving forward, the superstar will soon be seen on the big screen in Vrusshabha.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the fantasy action film revolves around a businessman who experiences visions from his past life, with his own son appearing as his enemy. The film is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

With Drishyam 3 expected to release in the summer of 2026, the actor also has appearances lined up in films such as Patriot, Jailer 2, Thuddakkam, and Khalifa.

ALSO READ: Rowdy Janardhana Title Glimpse: Violence gets a new name as Vijay Deverakonda unleashes inner demons; aims for Dec 2026 release