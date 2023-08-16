Buzz: Details about Thalapathy Vijay’s possible cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayathara's Jawan revealed

Thalapathy Vijay is set to reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj again this year in their heavily anticipated collaboration after Master. But if the latest reports are anything to go by, even before the release of Leo, we will get to see Vijay on the big screen. The Master actor is allegedly set to make a cameo appearance in Atlee’s Jawan.

Fans have been over the moon since the reports came out suggesting the same. If the buzz is indeed true, then two of the biggest Indian superstars will come together to share the screen for the very first time. There has been a huge amount of speculation regarding Vijay’s appearance in Jawan and the role that he will supposedly essay in the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film.

Vijay might play the role of a cop in Atlee’s Jawan

Reports are indicating that Vijay will be playing the role of a cop in Jawan. It will certainly be interesting to find out whether the rumors turn out to be actual rumors or whether there is indeed any truth to them. But to find that out, we will have to wait a bit longer until Jawan’s release. If Vijay is indeed appearing in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan, then the Atlee-directed film is sure to be a hit with the Tamil audience.

The film also stars Vijay’s frequent collaborators, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara and Thalapathy Vijay shared screen space in Atlee’s own Bigil for the very last time. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay have already faced off against each other in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master.

Jawan will be released on September 7. The film will clash with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty. Meanwhile, Leo will be releasing one month later, on October 19. Other than Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Just like Jawan, Leo is also being heavily hyped for possible celebrity cameos. Many popular actors, like Dhanush and Chiyaan Vikram, have been rumored to be a part of the project.

Nonetheless, Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for a movie will certainly create incomparable hype for Jawan.

