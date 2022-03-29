BUZZ: Dhanush to likely revive his directorial project starring Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari

Dhanush made a triumphant directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017. However, his second venture was considered shelved due to some unforeseen circumstances. Clearing the air, the makers later stated that the film has just been put on hold due to the actor's busy shooting schedule. Now, the latest buzz around the project claims that Dhanush is all ready to carry on with the film.

Said to be set in the pre-independence era, the film is speculated to be titled Naan Rudran. While the name is not official yet, the movie will be made in both Tamil and Telugu. DD 2 is rumored to have Dhanush in the lead role along with Nagarjuna. In the meantime, the Hey Sinamika actress Aditi Rao Hydari is likely to have been roped in as the leading lady in the movie.

Financed by Thenandal Studios, this bilingual film will also cast SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, and Srikanth in key roles, among others. The film will feature melody by Sean Roldan, as Om Prakash takes care of the cinematography and Prasanna GK handles the editing.

Talking about his character in the flick, Nagarjuna once stated that he would be seen as someone from 600 years ago.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is right now preoccupied with the shoot for his upcoming thriller, Naane Varuven. The forthcoming suspense drama is being helmed by his brother and director Selvaragahavan. The versatile actor also has other ventures in the pipeline including Thiruchitrambalam with director Mithran Jawahar and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick, Vaathi with director Venky Atluri.

The star last appeared on our screens with Karthick Naren's directorial Maaran, which also starred Malavika Mohanan in the lead.

Also Read: VIDEO: Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika groove to a funky music and it is all things fun