BUZZ: Dhanush teams up with brother Selvaraghavan for D50

The 50th film is a milestone in any actor’s career. An actor who will soon reach this milestone is Dhanush. There was a lot of buzz regarding what his 50th film would be and with which director he would team up for the film. As it turns out, the actor chose to direct his fiftieth film himself. He is also set to act in it.

As per the latest reports, it seems as if his brother Selvaraghavan will also be a part of the film. The director cum actor is touted to act in D50.

Dhanush to direct brother Selvaraghavan in D50

Till now, Dhanush has acted in several films that have been directed by Selvaraghavan. Now, the latter is going to act in a film directed by his brother. Selvaraghavan is rumored to play an important role in D50.

Adding to the excitement of Selvaraghavan joining the cast is the fact that D50 is touted to be a gangster drama. The Yaaradi Nee Mohini actor has done films belonging to this particular genre with his brother. Now, the audience will get to witness a role reversal. This time around, Dhanush will take on the director’s hat. On the other hand, Selvaraghavan will be in front of the camera. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

The duo last collaborated together on Naane Varuvean. The film was released in 2022 and received polarizing responses from the general audience. Dhanush also wrote the film. The film had the actor essay a double role. The brothers have previously worked together on many acclaimed and financially successful films. A few of the films they have done together are Mayakkam Enna, Pudhupettai, and Kaadhal Kondein.

About D50

D50 is the film’s tentative title. It is Dhanush’s second directorial venture. He had previously directed the 2017 film Pa Paandi. Dhanush himself made a cameo in the film as the younger version of the protagonist. D50 seems to be a very different film compared to his directorial debut. That was a comedy-drama, but this one is reported to be a film set around gangsters.

