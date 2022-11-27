BUZZ: Dhanush to join forces with H Vinoth for his next; Project to go on floors by 2024

Further details about the cast and crew of this untitled drama are likely to out post an official announcement. The filmmaker is presently shooting for Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu. After this, the director will reportedly collaborate with superstar Kamal Haasan for the film tentatively named KH 233.

The versatile actor Dhanush has been delivering some memorable performances in the recent past with films like The Gray Man, Naane Varuven, and Thiruchitrambalam. His lineup is also equally exciting with projects including Vaathi/ Sir, Captain Miller, and The Gray Man 2. Now, the latest buzz around the star is that he will be associating with director H Vinoth. Both the actor and director are busy with their work commitments at the moment, and hence the yet-to-be-titled movie will go on the floors by 2024.

Dhanush's upcoming movies

On the other hand, Dhanush will next grace the silver screens with the bilingual drama Vaathi/ Sir. The highly-awaited film will be released on 2nd December this year. Made under the direction of Venky Atluri, the movie features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, along with Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently busy with Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. Priyanka Arul Mohan has been roped in as the female lead of the drama, which is likely to be released in the second half of 2023. The venture will further see Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and John Kokken in significant roles, along with others.

Captain Miller is going to be set against the backdrop of the 1930s and will incorporate an element of dark humor. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan in collaboration with Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is being co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. Sathya Jyothi Films T.G. Thyagarajan is presenting the movie which is touted to be an action-adventure drama.

