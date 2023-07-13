BUZZ: Did Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Nithiin-Venky Kudumula's project?

Sreeleela is the current favorite among Telugu filmmakers, and there is no second opinion about it. The actress is signing films left, right, and center. As per the latest reports, she has signed Nithiin’s upcoming project with director Venky Kudumula, which was originally meant for Rashmika.

Sreeleela is set to replace Rashmika Mandanna in Nithiin-Venky Kudumula's project

As per reports, Sreeleela will be essaying the role in the film, which was originally meant for Rashmika. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet by the makers of the film.

The decision comes as no surprise, as Sreeleela currently seems to be bagging every other mainstream Telugu film. The actress will also play Pooja Hegde’s role in Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

She has several projects lined up until next year, including Aadikeshava, Skanda, Bhagvanth Kesari, Nithin 32, Guntur Kaaram, VD12, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The actress is certainly bagging roles in many star vehicles so early in her career.

Sreeleela was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Ravi Teja last year. Even though the film received mixed reviews, Dhamaka went on to become a huge success at the box office.

Rashmika Mandanna walked out or was replaced?

There was a lot of anticipation for director Venky Kudumula’s next film. A major reason for the hype was that the director was reuniting with the lead actors of his big hit, Bheeshma. The film, released in 2020, starred Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin. Bheeshma was a huge hit and further helped propel the careers of Venky, Rashmika, and Nithiin.

Therefore, when it was announced that Venky Kudumula would be returning for a project with the same cast, the fans were obviously excited about it. Why will they not be? It was the return of a successful combo. But then the news came out that Rashmika had walked out of the film, and the parting of ways was mutual.

Rashmika took to social media and shared a picture of herself after the news came out. But the caption that she wrote for the picture is what caught everyone’s attention. She wrote, "Just my reaction to a lot of things in general."

ALSO READ: July 13: The day Rajinikanth was born again marking the resurgence of superstar