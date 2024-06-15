Buzz: Fahadh Faasil and Tovino Thomas to join hands for Lal Jose's big-budget period movie?

One of the most exciting rumors from Mollywood swirling around is that veteran director Lal Jose is reportedly returning with a magnum opus period drama film. The director’s new flick is rumored to feature Fahadh Faasil and Tovino Thomas in lead roles and is likely to be a big-budget movie.

According to the rumors, the period film will be an adaptation of KN Prashant's best-seller novel Ponam.

Fahadh Faasil and Tovino Thomas to join hands after Monsoon Mangoes?

Fahadh Faasil is currently at the peak of his career with the blockbuster Aavesham, which is still trending nationwide. The rumored project with Lal Jose at the helm marks the second collaboration of talented actors Fahadh Faasil and Tovino Thomas after their previous movie Monsoon Mangoes.

Tovino is currently gearing up with two highly anticipated films of his career: Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan. Tovino's last appearance was in Nadikar, which did not perform well at the box office.

At the same time, Fahadh Faasil has Karate Chandran coming up as his next project in Malayalam. He will be seen in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 as well.

2024 is the year of big-budget movies in Malayalam

Advertisement

Malayalam cinema has witnessed an epic transformation in 2024 business-wise, after the success of Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham, leading to the production of several big-budget magnum opuses. Aadujeevitham was made on a big budget and the production had retrieved the budget from the theater run itself.



The May released Turbo, starring Mammootty, was also made on a heavy budget and proved to be profitable at the box office. Aavesham was another big-budgeted movie that came out as a massive blockbuster.

Prithviraj's Empuraan with Mohanlal, which is in the shooting phase now is the biggest movie from Malayalam budget-wise. Upcoming projects such as Tovino Thomas's Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz, and Mammootty's movie with Mahesh Narayan, which also has Suresh Gopi and Fahadh Faasil, are other big budgeted movies from Malayalam. Lal Jose’s rumored movie with Fahadh and Tovino is expected to join the league of these movies.

The success of films like Manjummel Boys, Premalu, Aadujeevitham, and Aavesham has set Malayalam cinema on a path of ambition and achievement in 2024. Similar to the recent boom in Kannada cinema following the KGF series and Kantara, Malayalam cinema is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mamata Mohandas drops fun-filled behind-the-scenes VIDEO featuring Maharaja's team