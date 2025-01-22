BUZZ: First look and title of Vijay’s alleged last film Thalapathy 69 to be unveiled on January 26, 2025?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his alleged final movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Ahead of the film’s release in October this year, the makers are reportedly planning to unveil the film’s first look and title on January 26, 2025.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the makers are aiming to release the first look of the movie to coincide with Republic Day this year. The report also claims that the makers initially considered unveiling it on Pongal but later decided against it.

However, as of now, this remains speculation, and an official update is awaited from the makers. Interestingly, there are reports suggesting that the movie might have an army backdrop, making a Republic Day release for the first look a sensible decision.

The movie Thalapathy 69, announced back in October 2024, has so far only unveiled a poster featuring a hand holding a torch. It is speculated to be the final cinematic venture of the superstar before he transitions to full-time politics. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and is said to be an action drama with a light political theme.

As announced earlier, the movie will feature actors Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as co-leads. This will mark Pooja’s second collaboration with Vijay after 2022’s Beast.

In addition to them, the movie will also boast an ensemble cast, including Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

On Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, he was last seen in The Greatest of All Time (aka The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu. The sci-fi action flick told the story of a former anti-terrorist squad spy. During his mission, he loses his son, which derails his marriage and sends him into a slump. Years later, his son returns with a plan for vengeance. The mystery of what happened to him and the aftermath of his return forms the crux of the movie.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan: Teaser of Mohanlal starrer sequel, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to release on THIS date; CBFC clears 2-min promo