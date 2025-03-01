BUZZ: Following marriage, Keerthy Suresh to collaborate with Ashok Selvan for a movie?

Keerthy Suresh recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in 2024. Now, it seems that the actress is likely to kickstart her first project after marriage.

According to a new report by Valai Pechu, Keerthy Suresh is expected to star alongside actor Ashok Selvan in her next film. However, as of now, this remains speculative, and an official confirmation is awaited.

Speaking of Keerthy Suresh, the actress created quite a buzz following her wedding. Before tying the knot, the couple made their relationship official by sharing a picture together on social media.

Keerthy and Antony got married in Goa on December 12, 2024. The wedding was conducted following both Hindu and Christian traditions and was attended by several celebrities, including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, Nani, and many more.

After their wedding, the couple celebrated Pongal together in Chennai. The festivities were attended by Keerthy’s colleagues, including Vijay, Kathir, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others.

Regarding her professional career, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in the film Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the movie was inspired by the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri.

The action thriller follows the story of a single father living a quiet life with his daughter in Kerala while running a bakery. However, when they encounter trouble, the father is forced to reveal his true identity as DCP Satya Verma, a man believed to be dead.

Apart from Varun and Keerthy, the film also featured actors like Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff in its ensemble cast. Additionally, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the movie. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Ashok Selvan was last seen in the film Emakku Thozhil Romance. He is next expected to play a key role in the film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR.