Buzz: Gautham Karthik JOINS Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life; expected to be an important role

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are finally joining hands together once again after their 1987 film Nayakan. The film has already raised high expectations with actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi joining for it.

Now, it seems that Tamil veteran actor Karthik’s son Gautham Karthik is also joining the cast of the film. As per reports, the character played by him would be a crucial one in the film.

Gautham Karthik to join Thug Life

Before this Gautham Karthik worked alongside Mani Ratnam in the 2013 film Kadal, starring Gautham and Thulasi Nair which served as the debut film for both the actors. The film was met with mixed to positive reviews from the critics.

Coincidentally, the leading pair of this movie had their parents, the hero's father Karthik & heroine's mother Radha as established actors, appearing together in their debut film Alaigal Oivathillai as well.

Moreover, the new film Thug Life has Gautham in the cast well also adds another actor to the list who will be rejoining Mani Ratnam for another time. Previously, Dulquer Salmaan had worked with Mani Ratnam for the film OK Kanmani and was also offered a role for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam but declined the latter due to schedule conflicts with Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanadi.

This also marks Trisha Krishnan’s third collaboration with the director after Aayutha Ezhuth and Ponniyin Selvan film series. Adding to the latter this also marks Jayam Ravi’s second film with the director after Ponniyin Selvan I and II as well.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the leading role has the reunion of the iconic duo after three decades. The duo’s reunion has riled up the expectations for the film with many eyeing what these legendary artists are set to present to the audience this time.

The film’s technical crew comprises Mani Ratnam’s longtime collaborator AR Rahman handling the music once again with Ravi K Chandran and Sreekar Prasad joining them as cinematographer and editor. The film also has the action duo Anbariv for the stunt choreography, who has worked with Kamal Haasan for the 2022 film Vikram.

