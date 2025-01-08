BUZZ: Is Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi releasing on Jan 30 after postponement from Pongal 2025?

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi was initially slated to release in theaters for Pongal 2025. However, as the movie was later postponed, it may get released by the end of January itself.

According to a recent post by industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, trade analysts claim the movie will likely be released on January 30, 2025. However, nothing has been confirmed from the maker's side as of now.

The Magizh Thirumeni-directed movie Vidaamuyarchi is a slick action thriller that is speculated to be an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown. Although this has not been confirmed, the film’s teaser revealed similarities between the two, making room for such interpretations.

The movie is likely to showcase the story of a man whose wife is kidnapped during their vacation in Azerbaijan. To retrieve his beloved, the man goes on a mission, fighting every foe who comes his way in hopes of reuniting with his wife.

With AK and Trisha in lead roles, the film also has actors like Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and more in key roles. The makers even unveiled the movie’s first single, Sawadeeka, earlier composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Anthony Daasan crooning for it.

Despite the initial announcement of release on Pongal this year, the makers notified the film being postponed due to undisclosed reasons.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar is also set to storm in theaters this year with his movie, Good Bad Ugly. The Adhik Ravichandran action comedy flick was recently announced for release on April 10, 2025.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar is also prepping for his upcoming race in Dubai. The actor-racer and his team will participate in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, which will take place on January 12-13.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan wants daughter Klin Kaara Kondiela to watch THIS 2018 movie of his when she gets older