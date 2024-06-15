BUZZ: Is Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming movie shelved due to remuneration issues?

Allu Arjun and Atlee have been making quite the buzz for some time over the news of their upcoming movie together. However, it seems that the project may not take off anymore due to remuneration issues with the director.

In a recent report by Telugu 360, the Jawan director asked for remuneration of Rs 80 crores for his next movie. This has reportedly led producers who are set to fund Allu Arjun films to back out from the project.

Is Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming movie shelved?

According to the same report, Atlee and Allu Arjun had held several meetings over time and narrated the film's basic plot. However, with the director asking for such a vast amount of remuneration, the producers are seemingly taking the exit.

Moreover, the report also states that the director is in search of another lead actor for the movie, with Allu Arjun yet to give a green light to his next film, post Pushpa 2: The Rule. Although an official statement from the actor or director has yet to be made, speculations on their potential team-up have been raised.

On the work front, Atlee was last seen helming the much-celebrated Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan. The film featuring SRK in a dual role as father and son is aimed at the theme of two individuals who are out to eliminate corruption in their society while also gaining revenge upon an age-old foe.

The film featured Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and many more in critical roles. The movie also had Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo role, playing SRK’s wife and mother, respectively. The film was a massive commercial success, with Anirudh Ravichander delivering some banger tracks.

Allu Arjun’s next

Allu Arjun is all set to appear in a leading role for his next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The movie marks the sequel to their 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, with the stylish star reprising his role as Pushpa Raj.

The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in critical roles. The flick is expected to release on August 15, 2024.

