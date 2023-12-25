BUZZ: Is Jr NTR starrer Devara’s first sneak peek releasing on THIS date?
Expectations for Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film Devara are skyrocketing, with rumors of the film’s first sneak peek releasing soon. Check it out!
As many know, Jr NTR who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan is next set to appear in the film Devara directed by Koratala Siva, marking their next collaboration after the 2016 film Janata Garage.
According to recent speculations and buzz, it is being reported that Devara’s first sneak peek is likely to be released next year on January 8th. Though nothing has been confirmed about it as of now, it is surely set to increase the expectations of fans all around alike. The film is said to be released worldwide on April 5th, 2024.
Jr NTR starrer Devara’s first sneak peek to release soon?
Earlier there were reports that Devara’s teaser would be attached along with Salaar and Dunki but likely due to pending works in VFX, the plans were dropped.
Devara is a two-part film featuring Jr NTR as a character in the coastal regions of India. The film bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts is directed by Koratala Siva with Anirudh Ravichander coming to compose the soundtrack of the film.
The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with the former debuting in Telugu cinema. The film is said to be made on a huge premise with heavy shots depending on VFX. The film's additional cast includes actors like Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Murali Sharma who play crucial roles in the film.
Jr NTR’s Workfront
Jr NTR was last seen in 2022 with the SS Rajamouli film RRR starring alongside Ram Charan in a character based on Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary figure in Hyderabad state during the pre-Independence period of India.
The film featured a story about friendship and the fight against the British Raj, enacting a solid performance from the actors and an amazing brotherhood between them.
The actor after completing Devara is said to be joining hands with Salaar director Prashanth Neel for a film tentatively called NTR 31. With Devara’s second part also in the cards, Jr NTR is also set to play the main antagonist in the film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Ayan Mukherji.
ALSO READ: NTR31: Prashanth Neel drops exciting deets about his upcoming film with Jr NTR; reveals reasons for delay
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets