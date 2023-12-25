BUZZ: Is Jr NTR starrer Devara’s first sneak peek releasing on THIS date?

As many know, Jr NTR who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan is next set to appear in the film Devara directed by Koratala Siva, marking their next collaboration after the 2016 film Janata Garage.

According to recent speculations and buzz, it is being reported that Devara’s first sneak peek is likely to be released next year on January 8th. Though nothing has been confirmed about it as of now, it is surely set to increase the expectations of fans all around alike. The film is said to be released worldwide on April 5th, 2024.

Jr NTR starrer Devara’s first sneak peek to release soon?

Earlier there were reports that Devara’s teaser would be attached along with Salaar and Dunki but likely due to pending works in VFX, the plans were dropped.

Devara is a two-part film featuring Jr NTR as a character in the coastal regions of India. The film bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts is directed by Koratala Siva with Anirudh Ravichander coming to compose the soundtrack of the film.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with the former debuting in Telugu cinema. The film is said to be made on a huge premise with heavy shots depending on VFX. The film's additional cast includes actors like Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Murali Sharma who play crucial roles in the film.

Jr NTR’s Workfront

Jr NTR was last seen in 2022 with the SS Rajamouli film RRR starring alongside Ram Charan in a character based on Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary figure in Hyderabad state during the pre-Independence period of India.

The film featured a story about friendship and the fight against the British Raj, enacting a solid performance from the actors and an amazing brotherhood between them.

The actor after completing Devara is said to be joining hands with Salaar director Prashanth Neel for a film tentatively called NTR 31. With Devara’s second part also in the cards, Jr NTR is also set to play the main antagonist in the film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Ayan Mukherji.

