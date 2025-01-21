BUZZ: Is Lokesh Kanagaraj making Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Aamir Khan instead of Suriya?

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has always been known for talking about his much-awaited project, Irumbu Kai Mayavi. Initially, the film was speculated to have Suriya in the lead but it seems the director might be changing the scale of the project and feature Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan instead.

According to a report by OTTplay, Lokesh, and Aamir are likely to collaborate for the superhero flick as their maiden collaboration. The director has been speculated for quite some time to be in talks with the actor for a movie, however, an official confirmation of a project has not been made.

Despite the ongoing buzz, there hasn’t been any confirmation about the movie, and will only be known in due time. Initially, the movie which is said to be based on DC Comics’ The Steel Claw was supposed to have Suriya in the lead, but as the actor and director are busy with their individual projects, the collaboration is yet to happen.

The story of Irumbu Kai Mayavi tells the tale of a protagonist who loses his hand and is forced to live with a metal claw for the same. With his new hand and extended superpowers, the man dives into investigating and fighting crime as a vigilante.

Moving forward, Suriya is currently in the preparations for his next release, Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film which is said to be a romantic action flick features Pooja Hegde as the romantic lead with actors like Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles. The film is touted to release on May 1, 2025.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is in the works of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. The film which is said to be a high-octane action flick would likely have the superstar in a negatively-shaded role with actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao also playing prominent parts.

Besides them, the film would also feature actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in supporting characters. Moreover, the movie would also likely have Aamir Khan play a cameo appearance as well.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When James Gunn was spellbound by Jr NTR's performance in RRR and expressed his desire to work with him