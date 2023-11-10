BUZZ: Is Mammootty set to reunite with Rajinikanth for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171?

Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to join hands for the very first time in the actor’s 171 film which is tentatively called Thalaivar 171. Now, the latest buzz from the inside circles is that Malayalam actor Mammootty is expected to be a part of the film with the filming to begin from March 2024.

There have been many rumors going around about the casting of the film, where names of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Raghava Lawrence have been doing the rounds for some time now. Though nothing has been officially announced yet, the possibility of Rajinikanth and Mammootty joining hands once more does imply a great sense of anticipation from their fans.

Rajinikanth and Mammootty’s reunion?

For the unversed, both Rajinikanth and Mammootty aren’t joining together for the movie first time in their careers. Both actors played a crucial part in the 1991 film Thalapathi directed by Mani Ratnam.

The film which was based on the theme of the Hindu mythological epic, Mahabharatha, featured Rajinikanth essaying the role of Surya which was inspired by the character of Karna. The film featured Rajinikanth as an orphan abandoned by his biological mother on a river, due to he was born out of wedlock and during her underage period. The character grows up to be a rugged gangster who forms a friendship with Devaraj (inspired by Duryodhana) a powerful don of the region, played by Mammootty.

The story sheds light on the shared friendship with both the characters and draws parallels from the Mahabharatha, eventually Devaraj naming Surya as his Thalapathi (Commander) and best friend.

The film which was well-received by critics and a major success at the box office is still held in high regard and enjoys a cult status in Indian cinema. The film also marked the final collaboration of Mani Ratnam with music composer Ilaiyaraaja, after which the director has only worked with AR Rahman.

The reports of Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj bringing them both on screen together are surely set to make a huge impact on the people and build up the already existing anticipation of the film.

Rajinikanth and Mammootty’s work front

Rajinikanth who was last seen in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial film Jailer was a massive success at the box office. After which it was announced that Rajinikanth will be joining hands with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for a movie tentatively called Thalaivar 170. The film has an ensemble cast of various actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and many more.

On the other hand, Mammootty was last seen in the Malayalam film Kannur Squad, which was well-received by critics and enjoyed a big hit at the theaters. Mammootty is also set to return to the big screens with his next film with Jyothika called Kaathal-The Core.

Moreover, Mammootty has also been filming for his next lineup of releases which includes films like Bramayugam, Bazooka and Turbo.

